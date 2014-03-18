* First Crimea death in clashes since Russian takeover
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Pavel Polityuk
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine/KIEV, March 18 A Ukrainian
serviceman was killed on Tuesday at a Ukrainian base that came
under attack in Crimea's main town Simferopol, the first death
on the peninsula from a military clash since the region came
under Russian control three weeks ago.
As news spread of the death of the serviceman, in an assault
on the base by unknown attackers, Ukraine's pro-Western prime
minister denounced it as a "war crime" and called for
international talks to prevent an escalation of the conflict.
Ukraine's defence ministry identified the attackers as
Russian servicemen in uniform. An order was issued authorising
Ukrainian servicemen in Crimea to use weapons to protect their
lives - in contrast to previous orders to exercise restraint.
Ukraine's acting president said Russia was annexing Crimea
in actions reminiscent of Nazi Germany's takeover of Austria and
Czechoslovakia's Sudetenland in the run-up to World War Two.
Two prominent political forces that took part in three
months of demonstrations leading to the removal of Moscow-backed
president Viktor Yanukovich called for Ukraine to break off
diplomatic relations with its ex-Soviet master, Russia.
Ukrainian military spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov, speaking
to Reuters from Crimea, said one serviceman at the Simferopol
base had died of his wounds. A second man, a captain, was
injured.
A defence ministry statement later said the dead serviceman
had been shot and killed while manning a tower overlooking a
vehicle pool at the base. It said the attackers had been wearing
Russian military uniforms and were holding the base commander in
a nearby building.
Interfax Ukraine news agency, quoting Crimean police, said a
member of the pro-Russian "self-defence forces" was also killed
in the incident. The report could not immediately be confirmed.
People in Crimea, home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, voted
overwhelmingly in a weekend referendum to join Russia, and a
treaty to incorporate the region was signed in Moscow on
Tuesday. Ukraine, the European Union and United States have
denounced the referendum and proposed annexation as illegal.
Moscow and the region's pro-Russian leaders deny Russian
forces are directly involved, saying "self-defence forces" are
controlling the Black Sea peninsular region.
"WAR CRIME"
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who came to power after
Yanukovich's removal, said the conflict was moving "from a
political one to a military one because of Russian soldiers.
"Today, Russian soldiers began shooting at Ukrainian
servicemen and this is a war crime without any statute of
limitations," he told a meeting at the defence ministry.
Yatseniuk said he had ordered Ukraine's defence minister to
call a meeting with his counterparts from Britain, France, and
Russia - signatories to a 1994 treaty guaranteeing Ukraine's
borders - to "prevent an escalation of the conflict".
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov, referring to Hitler's
Germany, told the meeting: "Putin today is copying the fascists
from the last century by annexing the territory of another
independent country recognised by the entire world."
The commander of Ukraine's navy told the meeting that five
naval officers had been kidnapped in Crimea, with two later
released. Ukraine's external intelligence service, quoted by
Interfax, said one of its officers had been seized.
The political party led by boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko,
who played a major role in three months of pro-Europe
demonstrations in Kiev's Independence Square, said Ukraine had
no choice but to break off ties with Moscow.
"Taking into account hostile actions of Russia's political
leadership and the generally accepted practice of international
relations, we insist on immediate termination of diplomatic
relations between Ukraine and Russia," Klitschko's UDAR (Punch)
party, a supporter of the government, said in a statement.
Oleh Tyahnibok, head of the right-wing Svoboda party, also a
backer of the government, called for the severing of relations
and the "creation of an anti-imperialist bloc of nations".
