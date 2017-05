Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a joint press conference at the PGE National Stadium, the venue of the NATO summit, in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday that Russian accusations of a Ukrainiaan incursion into Crimea were a cynical pretext to make more military threats against Ukraine.

Poroshenko also said Russia would not succeed in getting international sanctions on itself lifted by trying to discredit Ukraine, and that he expected Russia to help ensure the terms of the Minsk ceasefire agreement were fulfilled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier accused Ukraine of using terrorist tactics to try to provoke a new conflict and destabilise annexed Crimea.

"Russian accusations towards Ukraine of terrorism in the occupied Crimea sound as preposterous and cynical as the statements of the Russian leadership about the absence of the Russian troops in Donbass (region of Ukraine)," Poroshenko said.

