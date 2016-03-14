(Adds quote, details, background)
By Pavel Polityuk and Alessandra Prentice
KIEV, March 14 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko sees Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko as possibly
taking over as prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday,
having repeatedly urged the government to resign saying that it
had lost the trust of the people.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's cabinet is on the brink of
collapse despite surviving a no confidence vote in February,
prolonging a political crisis that has stymied reforms and
delayed disbursing new foreign loans in the war-ravaged economy.
Yaresko, a foreign-born former investment manager rather
than a career politician, might be a popular choice with Western
allies but might not have the political muscle to push through
reforms any faster than Yatseniuk could.
Poroshenko, whose party is the biggest in parliament, will
meet the heads of other parties on Monday to discuss a solution.
"The aim of the President's meetings with political leaders
is to speed up the end of the political crisis," the president's
spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said in a Facebook post.
One option was appointing Yaresko at the head of a
technocrat government, he said, and another was a political
government led by the chief of the reformist Samopomich party.
Ukraine urgently needs a stable coalition in order to
conclude negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for
$1.7 billion in new aid to keep its economy afloat, and to press
ahead with economic and social reforms.
But Yatseniuk is not going quietly and last week called on
lawmakers to rally around him. Appointing a new government would
almost certainly need the consent of Yatseniuk's party, which is
the second biggest in parliament.
Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kiev-based political analyst, estimates
that only about 170 out of 450 lawmakers would be willing to
support Yaresko, because she forced the budget and unpopular tax
reforms through parliament last year.
That number could rise if Poroshenko and Ukraine's
international backers pressed lawmakers to appoint her.
"The problem of Yaresko is that she is not supported by a
significant part of the deputies, even in the president's
party," Fesenko said.
Three political parties have deserted Yatseniuk's coalition
since September, while his personal popularity ratings plummeted
since taking over the reins of government after street protests
in 2013 and 2014.
