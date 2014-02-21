* Yanukovich announces early elections
* Opposition silent on presidential statement
KIEV Feb 21 Beleagured Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich announced plans on Friday to hold early
presidential elections, form a national unity government and
make constitutional changes reducing his powers.
He made the announcement in a statement after all-night
talks with the opposition and three European Union ministers on
resolving a crisis in which 77 people have been killed in two
days of gun battles between protesters and police this week.
Yanukovich appeared to be making major concessions to his
opponents but did not bow to the main demand of demonstrators
protesting in central Kiev - that he quit. He also did not make
clear whether agreement had been reached at the talks.
"In these tragic days, when Ukraine has suffered such heavy
losses, when people have been killed on both sides of the
barricades, I consider it my duty in the light of the holy
memory of the dead to declare that there is nothing more
important than human life," he said in a written statement.
"And there are no steps that we should not take to restore
peace in Ukraine," he said in the statement, published on the
presidential website.
Announcing steps which he said were needed to restore calm
and avoid further bloodshed, he said: "I announce that I am
initiating early elections."
"I am also starting the process of a return to the 2004
constitution with a rebalancing of powers towards a
parliamentary republic," he said. "I call for the start of
procedures for forming a government of national unity."
Under that constitution, parliament enjoyed greater
control over the make-up of the government, including the prime
minister, and the naming of the prosecutor-general.
It was not clear whether Yanukovich was spelling out the
terms of an agreement that had already been reached with the
opposition. He also set no date for the presidential election,
which had been due next March.
A signing ceremony was expected to take place on Friday,
European diplomats said, but added that the opposition had been
seeking changes shortly before the agreement was due to be
signed.
It was also not clear whether the protesters would accept
such a deal. Some protesters said on Friday they would continue
to protest until Yanukovich quits.