Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
KIEV, April 13 Ukraine's authorities plan to launch a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" involving the army against pro-Russian separatists, acting president Oleksander Turchinov said on Sunday in a televised address to the nation.
Turchinov said Russia was waging a war against Ukraine by sowing disorder in the east of the country, but he offered not to prosecute any militants who gave up their weapons by Monday morning. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
SASEBO, April 29 As tension spikes on the Korean peninsula, a French amphibious assault carrier sailed into Japan's naval base of Sasebo on Saturday ahead of drills that risk upsetting China, which faces U.S. pressure to rein in North Korea's arms programmes.