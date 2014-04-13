KIEV, April 13 Ukraine's authorities plan to launch a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" involving the army against pro-Russian separatists, acting president Oleksander Turchinov said on Sunday in a televised address to the nation.

Turchinov said Russia was waging a war against Ukraine by sowing disorder in the east of the country, but he offered not to prosecute any militants who gave up their weapons by Monday morning. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Balmforth)