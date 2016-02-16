KIEV Feb 16 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko suggested in a statement on Tuesday that Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk should resign as his cabinet had lost
the support of the ruling coalition, but said there should not
be a snap election.
Parliament could vote as early as Tuesday on a report that
reviews the government's performance in 2015 and its agenda for
this year, although the timeframe is still unclear.
If the government loses, lawmakers will need 150 signatures
in parliament to hold a no confidence vote, which could lead to
national elections if the coalition cannot agree on a new
cabinet.
Poroshenko called for General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin to
resign and said: "The same parameters should be applied to the
government also ... society has clearly decided that there have
been more mistakes than achievements, and denied ministers its
trust."
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; Writing
by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)