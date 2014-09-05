Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks at a news conference during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

KIEV Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said he had ordered the army to observe a ceasefire from 1500 GMT on Friday in its conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine after envoys in Minsk agreed a peace plan for the region.

The ceasefire must be observed by the separatists too and be monitored by international observers from Europe's OSCE security watchdog, he said in a statement published on his website.

"Human life is the highest value and we must do everything possible and impossible to end the bloodshed and the suffering," said Poroshenko, who has spent the last two days attending a NATO summit in Wales.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gareth Jones)