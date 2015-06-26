(Adds quote, context on Ukraine economic crisis)
KIEV, June 26 Ukraine's largest lender,
Privatbank, said on Friday it had asked creditors to extend the
maturities of two Eurobonds worth a total of $350 million due to
an economic crisis which has piled pressure on the country's
banking sector.
On Wednesday the central bank urged businesses to negotiate
maturity extensions on their foreign debt in order to curb local
demand for foreign currency and ease pressure on the national
hryvnia currency.
Maturity extensions will allow Privatbank "to increase its
capitalisation and carry out obligations to depositors to the
full," the lender said in statement.
Privatbank, owned by powerful businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky
and Gennady Bogolyubov, said it had proposed extending the
maturity of its September 2015 Eurobond for three years and
extending repayment of its 2016 bond until 2021.
If bondholders agree, Privatbank will increase coupon
payments on the bonds and pay $20 per every $1,000 worth of
bonds, the bank said, without giving further details.
Last year, a 6.8 percent contraction in the economy and 50
percent slump in the value of the hryvnia prompted the central
bank to ask banks to recapitalise and take steps to halt deposit
outflows.
State-owned lenders Ukreximbank and Oschadbank have also
sought to reprofile their debt as part of Ukraine's bid to
restructure $23 billion of sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.
