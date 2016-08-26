KIEV Aug 26 Ukraine's largest bank, Privatbank, will increase its capital by 2.58 billion hryvnias ($101 million) from 21.26 billion hryvnias, its press service said in a statement following a shareholder meeting on Friday.

Reforming the banking sector, including by recapitalising Privatbank and other large lenders and reducing their lending to shareholders, was one of the tasks mandated by a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout programme that has faced repeated delays.

Privatbank said its latest capital increase would be done by increasing the nominal value of shares by 34.03 hryvnias to 314.03 hryvnias per share.

The lender's main shareholders are billionaires Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Bogolyubov, who own 49.98 percent and 41.58 percent respectively.

Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov, Ukraine's second and third richest men, will invest previous years' profit into the share capital and this will not affect the number or distribution of shares, Privatbank said.

Last year the central bank said 11 of Ukraine's 20 biggest lenders would need additional capital over the next three years, based on the results of balance sheet stress tests.

($1 = 25.4600 hryvnias) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Susan Thomas)