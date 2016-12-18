KIEV Dec 18 Ukraine will on Monday nationalise
PrivatBank, the country's biggest lender, a move undertaken in
coordination with Ukraine's international lenders and with their
support, the government said in a statement late on Sunday.
The finance ministry will take over the bank, which is
partly owned by one of Ukraine's richest men, and the state will
ensure its stable operation, the government said. Ukraine's
president and prime minister are due to issue statements on
Monday.
"The private shareholders of PrivatBank proposed to the
government that it become the bank's owner in the interests of
its clients," the government said in a statement.
"The transition period begins on 19 December. The state will
ensure a smooth transition and the stable functioning of the
bank."
