UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
KIEV Dec 19 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reassured depositors at PrivatBank on Monday that their money was safe and that he had submitted a draft amendment to parliament aimed at giving additional guarantees to depositors.
Poroshenko was speaking after Ukrainian authorities announced that they would take PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, under state control. [nL5N1EE130
Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in a separate statement that Ukraine's parliament must pass the 2017 budget this week.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.