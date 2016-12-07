BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
KIEV Dec 7 A second attempt to sell off Ukraine's Odessa Portside Plant, part of a privatisation drive, has failed due to a lack of bids, the Ukrainian State Property Fund said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately bids to participate in the auction from potential investors were not received, although around 10 potential buyers had shown interest in the company," the fund said in statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice. Editing by Jane Merriman)
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.