KIEV May 18 Ukraine has set a starting price of
13.175 billion hryvnia ($522 million) for the auction of
state-owned fertiliser producer Odessa Portside Plant (OPP), the
head of the State Property Fund said on Wednesday.
The sale of OPP would be the first major privatisation in a
programme key to the financial rebalancing required to secure
$17.5 billion of aid from the International Monetary Fund,
though repeated delays have dampened interest from foreign
investors needed to shore up Ukraine's war-torn economy.
"Almost all the preparatory work for privatisation has been
completed. We have all the documents for a transparent,
international agreement," State Property Fund chief Ihor Bilous
said in a government meeting without elaborating on the exact
timing of the auction.
The starting price for auction has been set at 13.175
billion hryvnias for 99.6 percent of the business, he said.
The pro-Western authorities who came to power in 2014 after
a Moscow-backed president fled protests against his rule pledged
to sell off state firms they said were crippled by graft. The
new government predicted that it would raise $778 million, but
only $7 million has been raised so far, State Property Fund data
shows.
Transparency has been a key issue because of fears that the
sale of state assets could strengthen the control of Ukraine's
powerful oligarchs over strategic industries.
OPP's sale will be valid only if two or more buyers take
part in the auction and if at least one of them is a
non-resident of Ukraine, Bilous said, adding that these
additional conditions were drawn up in consultation with the IMF
and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
It is not clear when the sale will take place, but the State
Property Fund has previously said it could be put on the market
in June.
Five or six potential investors are interested in buying
OPP, a managing director at Dragon Capital, Ukraine's largest
investment bank, told Reuters in April.
Russian investors are banned from buying Ukrainian assets in
a move to reduce Russia's influence after the collapse in
relations over its support for pro-Russian separatism in
Ukraine.
($1 = 25.2300 hryvnias)
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by David Goodman)