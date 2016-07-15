KIEV, July 15 Ukraine's State Property Fund (SPF) vowed on Friday to complete the privatization of a key fertiliser plant this year, even though investment experts have said that an auction due to be held later this month might not make the reserve price.

The sale of Odessa Portside Plant (OPZ) is seen as a test of the Western-backed government's commitment to an ambitious privatisation programme that has faced repeated delays amid concerns vested interests could scupper efforts to rebuild the country along more transparent lines.

Brian Best, a managing director at Dragon Capital, a leading investment bank in Ukraine and minority owned by Goldman Sachs, told Reuters that a reserve price of around $521 million set for OPZ's auction on July 26 had deterred potential bidders.

"We've been talking to some of the potential buyers and the feedback that we received from them was that they were not terribly excited about the deal at the minimum price," he said.

"They need to have more than two bidders ... and I'm not convinced they're going to get it."

He declined to say which companies Dragon Capital had been in contact with regarding OPZ but the SPF has previously named U.S. firms Koch Fertilizer and CF Industries, Poland's Ciech and Norway's Yara as possible buyers.

However, asked if they planned to participate in the sale, Ciech said it was not interested in the sale, CF Industries and Yara declined to comment and Koch Fertilizers did not respond.

Earlier in July Igor Mazepa, the chief executive of leading Ukrainian investment company Concorde Capital, also told Reuters that OPZ price had been priced too high.

"We had hoped for a landmark privatisation deal that would be a trampoline for mass privatisations, but most likely (OPZ's sale) will get stuck," he said.

The head of the SPF, Igor Bilous, said OPZ needed to be sold this year.

"If there are less than two participants, then the next date (could be) October," he told reporters, without giving details about how the terms of the sale might be changed. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker in London, Henrik Stolen in Oslo, Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Canada; Editing by Greg Mahlich)