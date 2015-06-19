KIEV, June 19 Kiev is ready to include in a
restructuring proposal to be tabled on Friday an instrument
allowing its creditors to recover more value if Ukraine's
economy performs better than currently projected, a source with
knowledge of the negotiations said.
"The proposal now is saying...let us agree on an instrument
that will kick in in case the situation turns out to be better
than we currently envisage," the source said on condition of
anonymity.
Ukraine has to come up with $15 billion of savings over the
next four years by restructuring sovereign and quasi-sovereign
debt as part of an IMF-led $40 billion economic rescue package.
Also on Friday, Ukraine Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko
said Kiev would submit an updated proposal to its creditors
later in the day, and would continue to service all its debts.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Karin Strohecker,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)