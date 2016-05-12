* President says ally will build trust in prosecution
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, May 12 Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday
appointed a close ally of President Petro Poroshenko with no
legal background as general prosecutor, a position seen by the
West as crucial for Kiev's plans to tackle entrenched
corruption.
To shouts of "shame" from some lawmakers, Poroshenko told
parliament that his ally, Yuriy Lutsenko, a former interior
minister and head of Poroshenko's parliamentary faction, would
build public trust in the prosecution service.
The appointment may disappoint the European Commission,
which like the United States and the International Monetary
Fund, has tied aid to Ukraine to Kiev's performance on
corruption and reforms. Brussels had urged Poroshenko to
nominate someone seen as independent who had a legal background.
The vote coincided with the visit of an IMF mission to Kiev
for talks on disbursing a tranche of aid worth $1.7 billion.
Poroshenko cancelled a trip to an anti-corruption forum in
London this week to focus on appointing a new top prosecutor and
passing reforms needed to convince the IMF that Kiev was serious
about restarting its stuttering reform programme.
Lawmakers had earlier passed a law removing a requirement
that only a person with a legal background can fill the post.
Lutsenko told parliament he was keen to "break the current
inefficient and partly criminal system".
Poroshenko squeezed out the previous top prosecutor, Viktor
Shokhin. On his watch the general prosecutor's office was widely
criticised for hampering anti-corruption reforms.
Leonid Kozachenko, a lawmaker from Poroshenko's faction,
told Reuters he expected the EU to show an initial "lack of
understanding" over the appointment, adding: "But I hope this
conflict will disappear when Lutsenko begins real
investigations."
"IMITATION OF WORK"
Lutsenko was prominent in Ukraine's 2004 "Orange Revolution"
which frustrated pro-Moscow Viktor Yanukovich's first bid for
the presidency, but fell victim to Ukraine's vengeful politics
when Yanukovich finally took power in 2010.
He was subsequently jailed for embezzlement and abuse of
office, though his defenders said the sentence was politically
motivated. He was released in April 2013 on health grounds.
After the "Maidan" street revolt toppled Yanukovich in
February 2014 and ushered in a pro-Western leadership under
Poroshenko, Lutsenko joined Poroshenko's political bloc.
His career has had its colourful moments. In May 2009 he
resigned as interior minister after being detained by police at
Frankfurt airport for being drunk and disorderly, although the
ministry denied the incident had taken place.
"All his actions will be an imitation of work," said Yegor
Sobolev, a lawmaker from the reformist Samopomich party, which
quit Ukraine's ruling coalition this year.
"The basic idea is making sure that nothing gets done. It is
clear that the oligarchs will be untouchable, that the basic
units of kleptocracy in the SBU (security service), courts and
the prosecutor offices will also remain intact."
