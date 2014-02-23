Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
KIEV Feb 23 An order has been given to arrest Ukraine's former incomes minister Oleksander Klimenko and former prosecutor-general Viktor Pshonka, parliament was told on Sunday.
Oleh Makhnytsky, acting prosecutor general, said: "An investigation has been opened and an investigating-operational group is working for the detention of these people to bring them to trial."
Ukraine's new acting interior minister, Arsen Avakov, also told parliament that police were working with state security and the prosecutor's office to investigate "grave crimes against the Ukrainian people, including those by former state leaders."
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.