BRIEF-S&P says Arkansas' series 2017 A-B GO bonds rated 'AA'
* S&P says affirmed 'AA' long-term rating on the Arkansas' GO debt outstanding
KIEV May 12 Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday appointed a close ally of President Petro Poroshenko with no legal background to become the new general prosecutor, a position seen by the West as crucial for Ukraine to tackle entrenched corruption.
To shouts of "shame" from some lawmakers, Poroshenko told parliament that his ally Yuriy Lutsenko, a former interior minister and head of Poroshenko's parliamentary faction, would build public trust in the prosecution service. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams)
* S&P says affirmed 'AA' long-term rating on the Arkansas' GO debt outstanding
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)