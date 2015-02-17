Investors expect AT&T to hit debt market
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.
DONETSK, Ukraine Feb 17 Pro-Russian separatists cannot "morally" stop fighting for the town of Debaltseve in east Ukraine because it is "internal territory" and must respond to fire from Ukrainian troops, Denis Pushilin, a rebel representative, said on Tuesday.
"We do not have the right (to stop fighting for Debaltseve). It's even a moral thing. It's internal territory," Pushilin told Reuters in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk.
"We have to respond to fire, to work on destroying the enemy's fighting positions ... We are ready at any time (to start the removal of heavy weapons), we have everything ready for a mutual withdrawal. We will not do anything unilaterally - that would make our soldiers targets." (Reporting by Anton Zverev, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.
OSLO, May 2 Norway's $935 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has not found suitable real estate projects in Tokyo and Singapore, despite long-standing plans to invest in the two Asian capitals, the fund's chief executive said on Tuesday.