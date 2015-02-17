DONETSK, Ukraine Feb 17 Pro-Russian separatists cannot "morally" stop fighting for the town of Debaltseve in east Ukraine because it is "internal territory" and must respond to fire from Ukrainian troops, Denis Pushilin, a rebel representative, said on Tuesday.

"We do not have the right (to stop fighting for Debaltseve). It's even a moral thing. It's internal territory," Pushilin told Reuters in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk.

"We have to respond to fire, to work on destroying the enemy's fighting positions ... We are ready at any time (to start the removal of heavy weapons), we have everything ready for a mutual withdrawal. We will not do anything unilaterally - that would make our soldiers targets." (Reporting by Anton Zverev, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)