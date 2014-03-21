MOSCOW, March 21 President Vladimir Putin on
Friday vowed to protect Bank Rossiya, a Russian bank subjected
to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea
region, and said he would keep his salary there.
Putin's remarks were a rebuke to the United States, which
said it singled out Bank Rossiya because it is the personal bank
for senior Russian officials and is controlled by an associate
of Putin. He said the St. Petersburg-based bank had nothing to
do with the events in Crimea.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)