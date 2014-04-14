MOSCOW, April 14 Russian President Vladimir
Putin is watching the situation in Ukraine with great concern,
his spokesman said on Monday.
Asked about a call by pro-Russian separatists in Eastern
Ukraine for Putin to help defend them against government forces
, Dmitry Peskov said:
"Unfortunately, there's a great many such appeals coming
from the Eastern Ukrainian regions addressed directly to Putin
to intervene in this or that form," he said. "The president is
watching the developments in Eastern Ukraine with great
concern."
(Reporting By Daria Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk,
Editing by Christian Lowe)