Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, March 18 President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would never seek to start a confrontation with the West but that it will defend its own interests.
"We must decide for ourselves whether we are ready to stand up for our national interests. Or just carry on giving them away forever?" he asked a joint session of parliament.
"Some western politicians scare us not only with sanctions but also with the prospect of worsening internal problems. I would like to know what they mean," he said, adding Russia would never seek to start confrontation with the West.
"We consider such statements irresponsible and obviously aggressive and will respond appropriately to this."
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.