NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there had been an "unconsitutional coup" in Ukraine and ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich was still the legimate leader of the country despite giving up all power.

The former KGB spy also told reporters there was no need to use force in Ukraine's southern Crimea region at the moment, but Russia reserved the right to do so as a "last resort".