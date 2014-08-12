MOSCOW Aug 12 Russia's President Vladimir Putin
will meet his top security officials on Wednesday and address
members of government and parliament travelling with him on a
trip to the Crimean peninsula a day later, the Kremlin said.
A Russian convoy carrying food, water and other aid set off
on Tuesday for eastern Ukraine, where government forces are
closing in on pro-Russian rebels, but Kiev said it would not
allow the vehicles to cross onto its territory.
Kiev and Western governments warned Moscow against any
attempt to turn the operation into a military intervention by
stealth in a region facing a humanitarian crisis after four
months of warfare.
The United States and European Union imposed sanctions on
Moscow following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in March
and over its purported support for pro-Russian rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)