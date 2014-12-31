(Adds detail, context)
MOSCOW Dec 31 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said in a televised New Year's address on Wednesday that the
"return home" of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula to Moscow's control
would forever remain an important chapter in Russia's history.
Putin is facing the biggest challenge of his 15-year rule as
the Russian economy is sliding sharply into recession, hurt by
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and falling prices for
oil, Russia's chief export.
His comments are likely to strike a chord in a country where
many people have always viewed Crimea as part of their homeland
because of centuries of shared history and the region's mainly
ethnic Russian population.
"Love for one's motherland is one of the most powerful and
uplifting feelings. It manifested itself in full in the
brotherly support to the people of Crimea and Sevastopol, when
they resolutely decided to return home," Putin said. "This event
will remain a very important epoch in domestic history forever."
Russia annexed Crimea in March following the ouster of a
Russian-backed Ukrainian president in Kiev, triggering the
deepest crisis in East-West relations since the end of the Cold
War and prompting several waves of Western economic sanctions.
Ukraine and the West view the annexation as illegitimate.
Putin's popularity has surged at home thanks to his tough
stance on the Ukraine crisis, but a deepening economic crisis
threatens to undermine the stability and prosperity on which his
approval ratings partly rest.
Next year, the Russian economy is projected to fall by
around 4.5 percent if the average price of oil remains near $60
per barrel, according to the central bank.
"The (next) year will turn out the way we make it," Putin
said. "We have to fulfil, implement everything we had planned
for our own sake, for the sake of our children and the
Motherland."
The New Year's address was broadcast to Russia's Far East
regions many hours before Moscow, when it is typically shown
just before midnight.
In a separate and apparently conciliatory gesture, Putin
sent New Year's greetings to Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko, RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Putin's
press service.
