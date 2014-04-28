(Adds quote, detail)
PETROZAVODSK, Russia, April 28 President
Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia will be able to
replace any defence industry imports lost due to the Ukraine
crisis with its own products.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Washington
would target some high tech exports to Russia as part of new
sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine, where the West says Russia
is fomenting separatist unrest.
Russia is the world's second largest arms exporter and its
defence industry has close ties with that of neighbouring fellow
former Soviet republic Ukraine.
Putin told lawmakers he believed the motive behind any
Western sanctions targeting the Russian defence sector was to
undermine Russia's efforts to compensate for a reduction in
imports from Ukraine.
"We will do it anyway. It's only a matter of time and money.
Well, it will be a bit more expensive and will take a bit
longer. But we will live through this and move on," he said.
Putin also said the state budget could bear the additional
burden, adding it would take up to 2 1/2 years to switch fully
to domestic manufacturing.
He also reiterated an earlier warning that any break in
cooperation with Moscow would be "critical" for Ukraine's
defence sector, which is closely tied to that of Russia.
