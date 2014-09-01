MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin
blamed Kiev's leadership on Monday for refusing to enter into
direct political talks with eastern Ukrainian separatists, who
he said were pushing government troops away from their current
positions.
"The current Kiev leadership does not want to carry out a
substantive political dialogue with the east of its country,"
state news agency Itar-Tass cited Putin as telling journalists.
He also said pro-Russian separatists, who Kiev and the West
say are being aided by Russia's military, were trying to push
Ukrainian troops away form their current positions where he said
they were firing on civilian targets.
"The aim of the militia fighters is to push away these armed
forces and their artillery to not give them the possibility to
shoot on residential areas," said Putin.
