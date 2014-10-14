MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Tuesday he cannot rule out revisions to the recently
adopted budget to limit spending in light of declining energy
prices.
Russia's government gets nearly half of its revenues from
tax receipts from oil and gas exports. The 2015-2017 budget is
based on an average oil price of $100 per barrel.
"Now that energy (prices are) down, and so are (prices for)
some of our other traditional products ... we cannot rule out a
revision in the budget towards reducing ... spending," Putin
told a meeting with human rights activists.
