Russian President Vladimir Putin walks into a hall as he attends a meeting with acting head of the Udmurt Republic Alexander Solovyov at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

LONDON Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning or limiting imports of agricultural products from countries which have imposed sanctions on Russia, the Kremlin's press service said on Wednesday.

Putin ordered his government to come up with a list of goods to be banned for imports into Russia and to last one year, the Kremlin said.

