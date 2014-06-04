(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS, June 4 Russia expects France to honour a
contract to sell it two Mistral helicopter carriers, President
Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in an interview with French
media, also raising the prospect of other deals.
France is under pressure from allies such as Washington and
Warsaw to reconsider the contract, which is worth over 1.2
billion euros ($1.6 billion) and was agreed before the crisis
over Ukraine began.
If France decided against selling the ships, Russia expected
its money back, Putin said in an interview with TF1 television
and Europe 1 radio ahead of a trip to France for D-Day
commemorations.
"We expect our French partners to fulfil their contractual
obligations, and if everything goes as we agreed, we will not
rule out the possibility of further orders - and not necessarily
in naval shipbuilding," Putin said, according to an English
transcript of the interview provided by the Kremlin.
He added that Russia would like to strengthen ties in
aviation, shipbuilding and other areas.
Putin also gave no ground over Russia's annexation of
Crimea, and said Moscow was not seeking to destabilise the
country.
He accused the United States and the European Union of
causing the crisis when, in his words, they "supported the
anti-constitutional armed coup."
Putin said it was up to U.S. President Barack Obama, who
will also attend the 70th anniversary commemeration of the World
War Two seaborne invasion in northern France, whether they met
there. Putin also did not rule out meeting Ukrainian
President-elect Petro Poroshenko.
"There will be other guests, and I'm not going to avoid any
of them. I will talk with all of them," Putin said.
