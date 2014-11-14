MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday economic sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis ran counter to the principles of the G20 group of major and developing economies and were against international law.

Putin also told the state news agency TASS in an interview before a G20 summit in Australia that Russia's reserves were large enough to cope with any new crisis.

Putin said he did not rule out that Russia's top oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) would receive money from the National Welfare Fund but said that a full analysis of the company's needs was necessary.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)