NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia,, March 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine's gas debt to Russia would total almost $2 billion if Ukraine fails to pay for February deliveries in full.

He said that current debt stands at between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said it would remove a discount on gas prices for Ukraine starting from April.