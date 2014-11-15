BERLIN Nov 15 Russia will not allow the Ukraine
government to "destroy" its political opponents and adversaries
in east Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin told German television
network ARD.
He accused Western media of biased reporting on Ukraine.
"The most important thing is that one does not have a
one-sided view of the problem," Putin said in a first brief
excerpt of the interview that was broadcast on Saturday amid
reports of Russian troops pouring into eastern Ukraine. The full
interview will be broadcast on Sunday evening.
"Today there is fighting taking place in the east of
Ukraine, the Ukrainian government has deployed troops there,"
Putin told ARD, which said the interview was conducted on
Thursday evening in Vladivostok. "There have even been missiles
fired, but is that mentioned? There's not been a word on that.
"That means, that you (Western media) want the Ukrainian
government to destroy everything there, including all their
political opponents and adversaries. Is that what you want?
That's not what we want and we won't allow that to happen."
Ukraine has accused Russia of sending soldiers and weapons
to help separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine launch a new
offensive in a conflict that has killed more than 4,000 people.
Russia denied it was involved in a recent escalation of
military activity in Ukraine, where fighting has claimed more
than 4,000 lives, but faced strong rebukes from Western leaders,
including U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper.
Obama said Russian aggression against Ukraine was a threat
to the world, while the European Council demanded Moscow
withdraw troops and weapons from the neighbouring nation and put
pressure on rebels there to accept a ceasefire.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union was
considering further financial sanctions against Russian
individuals because of the crisis in Ukraine.
Ukraine said on Wednesday it was redeploying troops in the
east because of fears separatists will launch a new military
offensive, despite Russia's denials that it had sent troops to
reinforce the rebels.
A ceasefire agreed by the pro-Russian rebels and government
forces more than two months ago is now all but dead, and Western
fears of a return to all-out conflict are growing.
The United States and the European Union started imposing
economic sanctions on Moscow in response to Russia's seizure of
the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in March, a month after the
overthrow of a Moscow-backed president in Kiev.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andreas Kenner and
Stephen Powell)