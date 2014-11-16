BERLIN Nov 16 Russia President Vladimir Putin
said in a German television interview on Sunday that he is
convinced it should be possible to find a way to resolve the
crisis in Ukraine but added he was concerned about the threat of
ethnic cleansing.
In the 30-minute landmark interview broadcast to a prime
time audience, Putin defended Russia's annexation of the Crimea
but also appealed to the hearts and minds of German viewers by
saying relations between the two nations had never been better
and saying it would be a shame to throw that away.
"Can one find a way out of this situation? Yes, I'm
convinced there is a way," Putin said after criticising the
Ukraine government for using force, rather than dialogue,
against its adversaries in the east to trigger the crisis.
"I'll say this bluntly: we're very concerned that the desire
could arise to use ethnic cleansing. We're afraid about a drift
towards neo-Nazism. There are people with swastikas on their
sleeves running around and armed forces with SS symbols on the
helmets... That's why we fear there's a drift in that direction.
It would be a disaster for the people in Ukraine."
Putin, who was once a KGB spy in Communist East Germany and
speaks German fluently, was wearing a checkered dress shirt,
dark jacket and grey trousers. German network ARD said the
interview was conducted in Vladivostok on Thursday.
Putin, who spoke almost entirely in Russian and said he had
made mistakes, believes Ukraine has a bright future, although it
needs a framework so that all its minorities feel at home.
"It's a great nation with great people," he said. "But, you
know, there's just one thing missing: an understanding that to
be successful, stable and grow, everyone needs to have a feeling
that this is their home no matter what language they speak -
whether it's Hungarian, Russian, Ukrainian or Polish."
Putin said the annexation of Crimea was legitimate under
international law and democratic because both the regional
parliament and the people voted for it in a referendum. He said
Russian troops were deployed to prevent bloodshed and added he
was surprised by the reaction in the West.
"We consider the reaction to be completely inappropriate to
what happened," said Putin, who appeared to be perspiring at
times - as was the German interviewer - under the glare of the
TV lights. "I'm firmly convinced Russia did not violate
international law in any way."
Putin, whose position has many supporters in the formerly
communist eastern region of Germany, said that he and Chancellor
Angela Merkel are both working to calm the situation in Ukraine.
"It's in our interests ... and we'll look for a common
solution and a common political framework," he said. "We're
ready for that but it will only work jointly."
He was asked if he had made any mistakes.
"Listen, mistakes are always made - in business and private
life," he said. "Everyone makes mistakes. But what's important
is to react in a timely way, analyse and understand it was a
mistake and then change the behaviour - and not get stuck on a
dead-end street but work towards finding a solution."
Putin was full of praise for German-Russian relations.
Industry leaders in Germany have been the strongest opponents of
the European Union's economic sanctions against Russia.
"If you look at the atmosphere between Russia and Germany
over the last 10 or 15 years, I don't know if there's ever been
such a good period before. I don't think so. I think it's a very
good foundation for developing not only bilateral relations but
between Russia and the European Union and beyond that for global
relationships. It'd be a shame to lose all that."
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Eric Walsh)