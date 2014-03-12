MOSCOW, March 12 Russian President Vladimir
Putin and French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday
discussed "possibilities for stepping up international support"
for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
The tone of the Kremlin statement about the phone call
differed from that of a statement from Hollande's office, which
said Hollande had told Putin he must do everything to stop
Russia's "unacceptable annexation" of Ukraine's Crimea region.
The Kremlin said Russia and France would continue the
discussion during a visit by the French foreign and defence
ministers to Moscow that is scheduled for March 18, two days
after Crimea holds a referendum on joining Russia.