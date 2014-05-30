MOSCOW May 30 Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone call with his French counterpart Francois Hollande on Friday, urged a halt to bloodshed in Ukraine and the start of talks between Kiev and eastern separatists, the Kremlin said.

"Putin noted the need for the authorities in Kiev to immediately halt the violence and bloodshed and for the start of direct dialogue between Kiev and representatives of the country's southeastern regions," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It said the telephone call between the two leaders was initiated by the French side. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Angus MacSwan)