MOSCOW May 30 Russian President Vladimir Putin,
in a telephone call with his French counterpart Francois
Hollande on Friday, urged a halt to bloodshed in Ukraine and the
start of talks between Kiev and eastern separatists, the Kremlin
said.
"Putin noted the need for the authorities in Kiev to
immediately halt the violence and bloodshed and for the start of
direct dialogue between Kiev and representatives of the
country's southeastern regions," the Kremlin said in a
statement.
It said the telephone call between the two leaders was
initiated by the French side.
