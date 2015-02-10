Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would pursue an independent foreign policy despite pressure in what he called "today's challenging international environment".
Marking Russia's diplomatic workers' day, Putin underlined the importance of the effective work of the Foreign Ministry, Russia's embassies, consulates and other representative offices.
"It is a guarantee that the Russian Federation, no matter how much pressure is put on us, will continue to pursue an independent foreign policy, to support the fundamental interests of our people and in line with global security and stability," Putin said in a telegram to diplomats.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.