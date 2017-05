Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L, front), Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (2nd R, front), Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (R, front) and France's President Francois Hollande (2nd L, front) walk during peace talks in Minsk, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday leaders had agreed on a deal to end fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after almost 16 hours of talks, Putin said: "We have managed to agree on the main issues," adding that a ceasefire would come into effect on Feb. 15.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Maria Kiselyova, editing by Polina Devitt)