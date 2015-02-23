* Putin's decisions hold the key to Ukraine's future
* Rebels have seized key town, Kiev fears new offensive
* Obama under pressure to give Kiev lethal weapons
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Feb 23 In Russia, Vladimir Putin likes
to portray himself as the saviour of the nation. In Europe and
the United States he has come to be seen as a threat to the new
world order.
What the Russian president does next in Ukraine is key to
the country's future, as well as that of Europe and his own.
Putin looks to have the upper hand at this stage despite
Western economic sanctions that are hurting Russia's economy, as
Ukraine is rapidly becoming all but ungovernable for its
pro-Western leaders, undermining its drive to join mainstream
Europe.
With Crimea in Russian hands for almost a year and eastern
Ukraine controlled by separatists loyal to him, Putin could
allow the rebels to try to seize more territory with what the
West says is Russian military support.
Kiev fears a new rebel offensive is imminent on Ukraine's
Sea of Azov coast which could open a corridor to Crimea.
Putin's next steps will be determined by what he thinks is
best for him, and not necessarily by what Western critics see as
expansionist policies or what his admiring electorate sees as
the defence of national interests.
"All options are open," said a senior Western diplomat in
Moscow. "But ultimately it is all about Putin keeping power and
he will do what he has to do to achieve this."
The diplomat, with close knowledge of the negotiations which
led to the peace deal reached by the German, French, Ukrainian
and Russian leaders in the Belarussian capital Minsk on Feb. 12,
saw only a slim chance of a good outcome for Ukraine.
The best possible outcome, he said, was a return to the
pre-conflict situation of 2013. Others included a long, intense
war, or a "frozen" or low-level conflict in the east that makes
Ukraine impossible to govern or tears it apart.
The setbacks to the Minsk deal since the rebels disavowed it
by taking a strategic town they said was not covered by the
truce have prompted new calls for U.S. President Barack Obama to
give Kiev lethal weapons to defend Ukraine.
"Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine not to be part of Europe, and
he is succeeding in doing so," Republican Senator John McCain
said in a television interview on Sunday.
PUTIN'S MAP
For Putin, who denies sending troops and weapons to east
Ukraine, the map of Russia and its "near abroad" is more
comforting than a year ago.
Crimea has been reclaimed, and Ukraine's drive to join
Europe's mainstream and possibly NATO seems more problematic now
that Moscow has shown how far it will go to prevent this.
Russian-speaking east Ukraine has not become part of Russia, but
is now more in Moscow's sphere of influence than Kiev's.
Russia also dominates South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two
breakaway regions of Georgia. Moscow recognised their
independence after a five-day war with Tbilisi which Russia won
in 2008 and has held sway there ever since.
Moscow signed a border agreement with South Ossetia last
week, a move which Tbilisi said moved Russia closer to annexing
the territory, and forged a "strategic partnership" agreement
with Abkhazia last November.
Further afield, Russian forces have been deployed as
"peacekeepers" in the Transdniestria region of Moldova since
intervening to back separatists more than 20 years ago.
These may or may not be patterns for Putin to follow
although the same Kremlin adviser, Vladislav Surkov, has a role
in policy-making for the Georgian regions as well as for
Ukraine. Destabilisation of Ukraine, making it impossible to
govern and take into NATO, may be preferable to conquering it.
Some Western officials see Putin's ambitions in other parts
of the former Soviet Union.
British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said last week
Putin posed a "real and present danger" to Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania. Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of
the European Union's executive European Commission, said Russia
was redrawing the map of Europe by force.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Russia was
"undermining international diplomacy and multilateral
institutions - the foundations of our modern global order."
U.S. HEGEMONY
Putin is challenging what he sees as U.S. hegemony and a
world order shaped around Washington's interests, where he
believes the United States sets certain standards for others but
does not adhere to them itself.
But more is at stake for Putin and Russia in Ukraine than in
any other former Soviet republic: he says he sees it as one
nation with Russia and the cradle of Russian civilisation.
A report released by the EU Committee of Britain's House of
Lords signalled the European Union had not grasped this in the
buildup to the crisis, identifying a "catastrophic misreading"
of the mood in the Kremlin.
Sergei Karaganov, head of Russia's independent Council for
Foreign and Defence Policy think-tank, also believes the West
got it wrong after the Cold War ended by failing to understand
Russia's concerns over Ukraine, and particularly that it might
join NATO.
The consequences, he says, include a turn towards a strong
leader in Russia and disenchantment with Western-style democracy
and values.
But, like Putin, he says policy changes must come from
Europe - not from Russia - to reduce the chances of conflict.
His comments underline that, a year since the overthrow of a
Moscow-leaning president in Ukraine that culminated in the
separatist rebellions in the east, the gulf between Moscow and
the West is as dangerously wide as ever.
"After winning the Cold War, the whole of Europe is losing
it now," Karaganov wrote in Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper last
week. "And it is entering the next phase of international
relations disunited, again on the verge of confrontation or even
a major war."
