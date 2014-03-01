MOSCOW, March 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has asked the upper house of parliament to approve sending armed
forces to Ukraine's Crimea region, the Kremlin said in a
statement on Saturday.
"In connection with the extraordinary situation in Ukraine,
the threat to the lives of citizens of the Russian Federation,
our compatriots, and the personnel of the armed forces of the
Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory (in the Autonomous
Republic of Crimea) ... I submit a proposal on using the armed
forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine
until the normalisation of the socio-political situation in the
that country," the statement said.