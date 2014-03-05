NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 5 President
Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he did not want political
tension to detract from economic cooperation with Russia's
"traditional partners", signalling he hopes to avoid spillover
from a bitter dispute with the West over Ukraine.
"We are seeing known political tension, it should not affect
our current economic cooperation," Putin told cabinet members.
"It's not necessary to add to the difficult situation, we
need to cooperate with all our traditional partners - while
providing for our own interests, of course," he said.
"It is not necessary to whip things up and place political
considerations on top of issues of economic cooperation."
The United States and European Union are considering
imposing sanctions on Russia over what they say is its military
intervention in Ukraine's Crimea region and Putin's threat to
send the armed forces into Ukraine if he deems it necessary.
Putin said on Tuesday he would only use the military in
Ukraine as a last resort to protect Russian speakers there, but
he made no indication Russia would relax its levers of control
over Crimea.