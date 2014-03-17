MOSCOW, March 17 President Vladimir Putin signed
a decree on Monday recognising Crimea as a sovereign state after
the Ukrainian region declared itself independent and applied to
join Russia following a weekend referendum.
The decree posted on the Kremlin's website appeared to be a
first step toward integrating Crimea as a part of the Russian
Federation.
The decree, which took effect immediately, says Moscow
recognition of Crimea as independent is based on "the will of
the people of Crimea".
Crimea's leaders declared a Soviet-style 97-percent result
in favour of seceding from Ukraine in a vote condemned as
illegal by Kiev and the West. The Crimean parliament formally
proposed that Russia "admit the Republic of Crimea as a new
subject with the status of a republic".
Putin will address the issue at a special joint session of
the Russian parliament on Tuesday.