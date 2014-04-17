(Combines earlier stories, adds background)
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian President Vladimir
Putin accused Ukraine's leaders on Thursday of committing a
"grave crime" by using the army to quell unrest in the east of
the country, and did not rule out sending in Russian troops.
But, addressing Russians in his annual televised phone-in,
Putin said he hoped he would not need to take such a step, and
that diplomacy could succeed in resolving the standoff.
In a marathon session that was dominated by questions on
Ukraine, Putin tempered withering criticism of the Ukrainian
leadership with more conciliatory comments about the possibility
of a compromise to resolve the worst East-West crisis since the
Cold War.
While recalling that parliament had granted him the right to
use military force in Ukraine, the Kremlin chief said: "I really
hope that I do not have to exercise this right and that we are
able to solve all today's pressing issues via political and
diplomatic means."
Ukraine sent in troops this week to try to recapture a
series of eastern towns from pro-Russian militants, but their
first attempt on Wednesday ended in disarray, with some armoured
troop carriers retreating and others falling into the hands of
the separatists.
"Instead of realising that there is something wrong with the
Ukrainian government and attempting dialogue, they made more
threats of force ... this is another very grave crime by Kiev's
current leaders," Putin said.
"I hope that they are able to realise what a pit, what an
abyss the current authorities are in and dragging the country
into."
He said crisis talks taking place in Geneva on Thursday were
very important, and urged the government in Kiev to sit down to
negotiate with the Russian-speaking communities in the east of
the country.
"The start of today's talks are very important, because it
is important that we together think about how to get out of the
situation," Putin said, referring to the Geneva meeting between
Russia, Ukraine, the United States and the European Union.
In a later answer, he added: "I'm sure we will come to a
mutual understanding with Ukraine. We will not be able to do
without each other."
INVASION FEARS
After popular protests forced Ukraine's pro-Moscow president
to flee in February, Russia asserted its right to intervene in
its neighbour to protect the rights of ethnic Russians. Last
month it annexed the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
By massing tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian
border, it has prompted fears in Kiev and the West that it might
go further by invading the Russian-speaking east of the country.
At the start of the phone-in, Putin fielded questions from
Crimea, where hundreds of sailors, veterans and members of the
public were lined up on the sea front in Sevastopol,
headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet.
One questioner was interrupted by chants of "Thank you,
thank you" as members of the crowd, many waving the Russian
tricolour, expressed their gratitude to Putin for absorbing
Crimea into Russia.
While Putin was speaking, Ukraine's state security force
said it had detained about 10 Russian citizens with intelligence
backgrounds.
But Putin said Ukrainian assertions that Russian forces were
present in east Ukraine were "rubbish".
"It's all nonsense. There are no kinds of Russian units in
eastern Ukraine. No special forces, no instructors. They are all
local citizens," he said.
Putin accused the Ukrainian leadership of talking only to
its own appointees in the troubled eastern regions instead of
opening what he called a genuine dialogue with the people.
He said Kiev needed to provide guarantees to its
Russian-speaking population in the east of the country to
resolve the crisis.
"The compromise must be found not between third party
players but between the different political forces within
Ukraine itself," Putin said. "This is extremely important, it is
the key issue."
