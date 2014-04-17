* Putin denounces Kiev's use of military in east Ukraine
* Does not rule out sending in Russian troops
* Takes question from U.S. fugitive Edward Snowden
* Ukraine talks important, "mutual understanding" possible
* Says eastern Ukraine was historically part of Russia
(Adds Putin on Ukraine's history in paras 9-12)
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian President Vladimir
Putin accused Ukraine's leaders on Thursday of committing a
"grave crime" by using the army to try to quell unrest in the
east of the country, and did not rule out sending in Russian
troops.
But, addressing Russians in his annual televised phone-in,
Putin said he hoped he would not need to take such a step, and
that diplomacy could succeed in resolving the standoff, the
worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War.
The former KGB spy's rhetoric on the United States was, as
is customary for him, firm and uncompromising, but he also gave
clear signals that he did not want to get into a spiralling war
of words with Washington.
He said Russia has no interest in reviving Cold War-era
divisions, even if it felt threatened by NATO's eastward
expansion and was angered by U.S. interventions in Iraq, Libya
and Syria that had gone ahead over the Kremlin's objections.
"The Iron Curtain is a Soviet invention," Putin said during
the call-in, an annual ritual, which lasted just short of four
hours. "We have no intention of closing off our country and our
society from anyone."
However, in an exchange that seemed likely to irritate the
U.S. government, he fielded a question during the phone-in from
Edward Snowden, the former intelligence contractor wanted by the
United States for revealing details of U.S. electronic
eavesdropping.
Putin, who as a young man served as a Soviet intelligence
agent in then-Communist East Germany, raised a laugh in the
studio by saying he and Snowden had something in common.
"You are an ex-agent," he said to Snowden, who was not there
in person but was shown in a video clip. "I used to have ties to
intelligence." Snowdon has been granted refuge in Russia, to the
displeasure of Washington.
NEW RUSSIA
In remarks that Kiev's leaders may view as ominous, Putin
said that under tsarist rule, large parts of eastern Ukraine,
including the cities of Odessa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk and
Luhansk, were considered part of Russia.
"They became part of Ukraine under Soviet rule in the
1920s," Putin said. "Why? God knows."
He described those areas using the historical term
"Novorossiya" - which literally translates as "New Russia". It
has fallen out of common usage.
The region's history as part of Russia created an obligation
on Moscow to protect its present-day inhabitants, Putin said.
Throughout the phone-in, Putin seemed to be trying to
project the image of a father of the nation, who is
uncompromising in defending Russia's interests but also sober
and not given to tub-thumping hysteria.
Several of the people invited to pose questions spoke in
emotional terms about the West plotting against Russia, but
Putin was pointedly measured in his responses.
One person, who gave her name as Faina Ivanovna, sent in a
question asking why Russia did not take the state of Alaska back
from the United States, given the poor state of relations with
Washington.
"Faina Ivanovna, my dear, why do you need Alaska?" Putin
replied. "Let's not get too hasty."
Russia sold Alaska to the United States in 1867.
ARE YOU CRAZY?
Yet there were also plenty of glimpses of the Kremlin
leader's trademark tough-talking.
While recalling that parliament had granted him the right to
use military force in Ukraine, he said: "I really hope that I do
not have to exercise this right and that we are able to solve
all today's pressing issues via political and diplomatic means."
He denied assertions from Kiev that Russia already had units
of its military operating clandestinely in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine sent troops this week to recapture a series of
eastern towns from pro-Russian militants. But their first
attempt on Wednesday ended in disarray, with some armoured troop
carriers retreating and others falling into the hands of the
separatists.
Putin said Kiev had deployed tanks, fighter jets and rockets
against protesters and, in a rhetorical question directed at the
Ukrainian authorities, asked: "Are you crazy, or what?"
"This is another very grave crime by Kiev's current
leaders," Putin said. "I hope that they are able to realise what
a pit, what an abyss the current authorities are in and dragging
the country into."
"UNACCEPTABLE" CAMPAIGN
Putin said Russia would give Ukraine a month to pay off the
billions of dollars it owes in unpaid natural gas bills, after
which it would make Kiev pay up front. If that results in
Ukraine being cut off, it could disrupt gas deliveries across
Europe, because the pipelines run through Ukraine.
Russia refuses to recognise the Ukrainian leadership that
took power in February after mass protests forced Viktor
Yanukovich - the elected, pro-Moscow president - to flee.
Putin said the campaign to elect a new Ukrainian president
on May 25 was being conducted "in an absolutely unacceptable
way", with some candidates being beaten up.
"If everything continues in this way, then of course we
cannot recognise as legitimate what is happening and what will
happen after May 25," he said.
But in more emollient comments, he stressed the importance
of crisis talks taking place in Geneva on Thursday between
Russia, Ukraine, the United States and European Union.
In another answer, he added: "I'm sure we will come to a
mutual understanding with Ukraine. We will not be able to do
without each other."
INVASION FEARS
Russia last month annexed Crimea, a southern peninsula of
Ukraine, after residents voted to break away from Kiev in a
referendum deemed illegal by the West.
The crisis in Ukraine has alarmed Russia's neighbours, which
fear it may not stop at Crimea and may seek to grab back further
chunks of former Soviet territory.
In comments likely to heighten such concerns, Putin said the
people of Transdniestria - a breakaway, Slav-dominated region of
ex-Soviet Moldova - should have the right to decide their own
fate, though he stressed the need for negotiations.
At the start of the phone-in, Putin fielded questions from
Crimea, where hundreds of sailors, veterans and members of the
public were lined up on the sea front in Sevastopol,
headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet.
One questioner was interrupted by chants of "Thank you,
thank you" as members of the crowd, many waving the Russian
tricolour, expressed their gratitude to the Kremlin leader for
absorbing Crimea into Russia.
(Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark
Heinrich and David Stamp)