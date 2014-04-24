ST PETERSBURG, April 24 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if Kiev authorities have
used the army against pro-Russian activists in east Ukraine
there will be consequences.
"If these people have advanced to the so called 'acute
phase' (of confrontation with protesters), this is not an acute
phase, it is just a punitive operation and it will of course
incur consequences for the people making these decisions,
including (an effect) on our interstate relations," Putin said
in a televised meeting with regional media.
