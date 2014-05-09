(Adds details, background)
SEVASTOPOL, Crimea May 9 President Vladimir
Putin went to Crimea on Friday for the first time since Russia
annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in March, a visit that is
likely to anger the Ukrainian leadership and upset the West.
The Kremlin press service said Putin had flown to Crimea
after presiding over the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow
marking the anniversary of the World War Two victory over Nazi
Germany.
He was expected to attend a military parade and other war
anniversary events in Crimea. This year is also the 70th
anniversary of the battle in which the Red Army won back control
of the Black Sea peninsula from the Nazis.
Putin is sure to receive a hero's welcome in the port city
of Sevastopol, where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based, but
Western leaders do not recognise the March 21 annexation of
Crimea.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Merkel said earlier this
week that although May 9 was an important date in Russia, the
conflict in Ukraine made a parade in Crimea inappropriate.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Nigel Stephenson,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)