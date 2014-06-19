MOSCOW, June 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin
discussed the potential cost for Europe of Russia's gas dispute
with Ukraine in a telephone call with his German and French
counterparts, the Kremlin said in statement on Thursday.
In a three-way call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande, Putin also voiced "serious
concern" over Ukraine's military operation against a pro-Russian
uprising in the east, it said.
"They also discussed the potential consequences for Europe's
energy security and economy of the failure of negotiations with
Kiev on the settlement of its debt for Russian gas deliveries,"
the Kremlin said.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)