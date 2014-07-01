MOSCOW, July 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he and his European partners failed to persuade Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to extend a ceasefire and that the Ukrainian leader bore full responsibility for the violence there.

"Unfortunately President Poroshenko took the decision to restart military operations and we - I mean myself and my European colleagues - could not convince him that the road to stable, strong and long-lasting peace does not lie through war," Putin told Russian ambassadors gathered in Moscow.

"Up until now Petro Alexeyevich (Poroshenko) was not directly linked to the order to start military operations but now he has taken on this responsibility fully, not only militarily but also politically." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Timothy Heritage)