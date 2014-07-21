MOSCOW, July 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Monday the downing of a Malaysian airliner in east
Ukraine must not be used for political ends and urged
separatists to allow international experts access to the crash
site.
"Everything must be done to guarantee the security of
international experts at the site of the tragedy," Putin,
wearing a dark suit and a black tie, said in televised comments.
He reiterated his belief that the incident would not have
happened if Ukrainian government forces had not ended a truce
and resumed a military campaign against the pro-Russian
separatists who have risen up in eastern Ukraine.
"However nobody should - and no one has the right to - use
this tragedy to achieve selfish political ends. Such events
should not divide people, but unite them," he said.
(Reporting by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)