MOSCOW Nov 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin
discussed the "deterioration of the situation" in eastern
Ukraine with security chiefs on Thursday, Russian news agencies
quoted his spokesman as saying.
They did not they say what decisions, if any, had been
reached over the conflict between government forces and
pro-Russian separatists following what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov called "repeated violations of the ceasefire by Ukraine's
armed forces."
Ukrainian forces have denied allegations by the separatists
that they have launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine.
